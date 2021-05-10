Ryan Mallett resurfaces in Spring League, throws for 252 yards in debut

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Ryan Mallett last played football in 2017. He’s back, in the Spring League.

Playing for the Generals, one of the eight teams in the expanded minor league, the 2011 third-round pick of the Patriots completed 20 of 31 passes for 252 yards in a 21-19 win over the Jousters. Mallett, who played for the Texans and Ravens after three years in New England, also threw a touchdown pass last in the first half of the game.

Lirim Hajrullahu made five of five field goals for the Generals, including a Spring League-record 59-yarder.

Week Two action unfolds on Saturday, May 15, and Monday, May 17. One of the games (Conquerors vs. Alphas) will be televised by FOX. The other three (Aviators vs. Linemen, Sea Lions vs. Generals, Blues vs. Jousters) will be televised by FS1.

The Spring League will play a six-week season, with a championship on June 19.