Scott Turner: Curtis Samuel just scratching the surface of what he can do

Washington came into the offseason with a goal of upgrading the receiving corps around Terry McLaurin and they made three moves in that direction over the last couple of months.

They signed Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries as free agents before selecting Dyami Brown in the third round of the draft. Samuel is set for the biggest role and he’ll be playing it for an offensive coordinator who knows him well.

Scott Turner was in Carolina for Samuel’s first three seasons and joined head coach Ron Rivera in making the move to Washington in 2020. Samuel has increased his productivity each year that he’s been in the NFL and Turner said on the Washington Football Talk podcast last week that he thinks there’s even more growth to come.

“High energy guy, really intelligent. You can do a lot of different things with him,” Turner said. “He’s only 24-years-old, I think he’s just scratching the surface on what he’s capable of.”

With Ryan Fitzpatrick installed at quarterback and Samuel joining McLaurin at the top of the receiver depth chart, the hope in Washington is that their offense can be more potent than last season’s 25th-ranked unit. With the defense looking strong again this year, that improvement would do a lot to help their chances of making it back to the postseason.