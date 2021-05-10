Tamba Hali to sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali last played in 2017. On Monday, the Chiefs signed Hali to a one-day contract, so that he could retire as a Chief.

Hali never actually played for any other team, so he had already retired as a Chief, as a practical matter.

A first-round pick in 2006 from Penn State, Hali qualified for six Pro Bowls during his 12-year career. He had 89.5 career regular-season sacks.

Hali also was twice voted a second-team All-Pro, in 2011 and 2013. His highest sack total came in 2010, with 14.5.

The Chiefs released Hali in March 2018. Three years later, he’s a Chief once again — for one day.