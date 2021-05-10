Titans release Nate Orchard, Parker Hesse, Matt Orzech

Getty Images

The Titans trimmed three players from their roster on Monday.

The team announced that edge rusher Nate Orchard has been released while tight end Parker Hesse and long snapper Matt Orzech have been placed on waivers.

Orchard was a Browns second-round pick in 2015 and he landed on the Titans practice squad late last season. He did not play in any games for the team, but did make three appearances for Washington earlier in the season. Orchard has 85 tackles, six sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for his career.

Neither Hesse nor Orzech played in the regular season last year. Orzech played 16 games for the Jaguars in 2019, but Hesse has never appeared in a game.