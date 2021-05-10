Washington releases Marcus Baugh

USA TODAY Sports

Washington has released tight end Marcus Baugh, the club announced on Monday.

Baugh appeared in eight games for Washington last season with one start. He played 79 offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps, making one reception for two yards.

After beginning his career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Baugh spent time with the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet and the Panthers. He signed with the Football Team last spring.

Washington recently signed tight end Sammis Reyes and chose John Bates in the fourth round of the draft.