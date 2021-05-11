Andrew Wylie signs restricted free agent tender

Getty Images

The Chiefs officially have another offensive lineman back in the fold.

Per the transaction wire, Andrew Wylie signed his restricted free agent tender, putting him under contract through the 2021 season. Kansas City gave him the right of first refusal tender, meaning Wylie will make $2.133 million in the upcoming season.

Wylie was the Chiefs’ starting right guard in 2020, playing 14 regular season games. But after left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship game, Wylie bumped out to right tackle for Super Bowl LV. Mike Remmers replaced Fisher at left tackle, as the Chiefs’ pass protection struggled against the Buccaneers’ pass rush.

While Wylie has started 35 games since the 2018 season with Kansas City, there’s no guarantee he will be in the Week One lineup. The Chiefs signed free agent Joe Thuney, who’s slated to play left guard. And Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started at right guard throughout 2020, is back after opting out of the 2020 season. Remmers is slated to start at right tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle.

Kansas City also lured guard Kyle Long out of retirement, signed center Austin Blythe in free agency, and drafted Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in the second round to round out their offensive line transformation.