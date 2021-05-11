Broncos bringing Jermaine Eluemunor in for visit

Getty Images

The Broncos are casting a wide net as they look for offensive line help in the wake of right tackle Ju’Wuan James’ Achilles tear.

Matt Lombardo of FanSided.com reports that former Raven and Patriot Jermaine Eluemunor will be in Denver on Tuesday. The Broncos are also bringing in Dennis Kelly, Bobby Massie, and Cameron Fleming as they kick the tires on free agent options.

Eluemunor opened last season as the right tackle for the Patriots and made eight starts around a stint on injured reserve. He opened his career as a 2017 fifth-round pick in Baltimore and saw time at right guard before being traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2019 season.

Charles Leno is another experienced free agent tackle, but he was in Washington on Monday and there’s no word of a visit with the Broncos being in the works at the moment.