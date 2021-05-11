Browns cut Matt McCrane

Getty Images

The Browns added a kicker to the roster via waivers and Chase McLaughlin‘s arrival meant the end of another kicker’s time in Cleveland.

The team officially announced their claim of McLaughlin on Tuesday and also passed along word that Matt McCrane has been waived.

McCrane spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He spent time with the Cardinals, Steelers, and Raiders during the 2018 season and appeared in five games between the three teams. He was 8-of-12 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in those appearances.

McLaughlin, who was cut loose by the Jets, joins Cody Parkey as the kickers on the Browns roster.