Bucs GM: Tom Brady hasn’t told us his long-term plans, but he can play until he’s 50

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT
Tom Brady may remain in the NFL through the 2027 season, if Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht is to be believed.

Licht told Rich Eisen that when the Buccaneers negotiated a contract extension with Brady this offseason, Brady didn’t tell the team whether he thinks it will be the last contract he ever signs. But in Licht’s opinion, the 43-year-old Brady could play seven more seasons.

“I want to keep all those conversations, most of them, private, but no inkling at all,” Licht said. “I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50.”

Brady is already the oldest player ever to be his team’s primary starting quarterback, so seven more seasons seems unthinkable. The oldest player in NFL history was George Blanda, who was 48 years old when he played his last game in 1975, but Blanda had long since passed his time as the Raiders’ starting quarterback and was only a kicker at the end. The idea that Brady could still be playing at 50 sounds ridiculous, but then again it sounded ridiculous several years ago when Brady said he would play until he’s 45, and he’s now closing in on that. At this point, no one should bet against Brady.

  1. At this point, lets go for this record.
    Tom Brady : Starting QB for a Super Bowl winning team in 4 consecutive decades.

  2. Code for ,,,,,,,,Brady has played in the easiest era for quarterbacks health !

  5. One of the most amazing things about Brady, perhaps the most remarkable thing, is his otherworldly self-discipline. Imagine: Every day, all year long, working out for hours, maintaining an ultra-healthy diet that is 80% plant-based, all year long, and having his body worked over, every day, a deep tissue and pliability treatment that is at least in part painful and is also time-consuming. He goes to bed at 9, up at 5, always. What other athlete has ever had this sort of focus over this long a period of time? Only Brady. Fifty is certainly within the realm.

  6. I beginning to believe this guy is going to end up winning on Sundays and going back to the nursing home Monday – Saturday:o)

  7. I hope he does. Love him or hate him the NFL is better with him in it. In an offseason that had both Rivers and Brees retire plus the Aaron Rodgers fiasco, the league is quickly running out of quarterbacks. He won’t play forever but enjoy it while it lasts.

  8. ““I told him if he wants to play until he’s 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he’s 50.””

    And all around the league screams of “NNNNOOOOOOOOOO” were heard.

    Lolz

  12. @nflyoda I agree the NFL is better with him in it, but don’t agree the NFL is running out of QBs. Mahomes, Allen, & Herbert, and others have me feeling we are ushering in a special era.

  13. There is no doubt we are seeing the greatest of all time , the GOAT TB12 I hope he does play till he’s 50 as long as he wants to. Good to see him play at a high level for so long!

  16. And as a 57 year old fat guy, I “could” make the olympics in the hurdles. No matter how much the refs/NFL try to protect him by allowing “creative pass blocking” Tom is one knee injury away from coaching his kids soccer and little league teams and realizing what an amazing career he put in the record books.

  20. Everyone thought Clemens was a freak of nature when he was still dominating in his 40’s. Everyone thought Bonds was a God when he hit 73 hrs. Brady is definitely on something. What he is still able to do just isn’t natural.

  21. trentdilfer08 says:
    May 11, 2021 at 11:58 am
    100,000 Career Passing Yards That Would Be Insane!!
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Brady has 91,653 career passing yards now (reg. season + playoffs). He plays 2 more years and he will break 100K.

    He also has 264 wins. If he plays 3 more years, he will break 300. That would make the top 3 list:

    1. Brady – 300+ (TBD)
    2. Manning – 200
    3. Farve – 199

  22. Meanwhile the best to ever do it Aaron Rodgers can’t even get a second threat receiver drafted to take pressure off Adams. Smh…

  23. I’m a sicko, but I would love to see a young player on Defense repeatedly launch himself into a 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50 year old Brady.

  24. Incredibly silly for a 50 year old to be playing this game, much less a 44 year old.

