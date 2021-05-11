C.J. Henderson donates $250,000 to renovate his high school training room

Getty Images

Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School soon will have the nicest training room and sports medicine center in the high school ranks. The high school announced a $250,000 donation to the project by alum C.J. Henderson.

The Jaguars cornerback graduated from the school in 2017.

“This gift is a way for me to give back to the school who helped me so much,” Henderson said in a statement. “It feels good to know that I will play a part in helping future student-athletes at Columbus.”

The Henderson Family Athletic Training Center is believed to be the first of its kind for any high school. The 2,000-square-foot facility will include hydrotherapy, whirlpools, massage chairs and training tables.