Dan Quinn didn’t want to “do just another rinse and repeat” with Cowboys defense

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2021, 10:07 AM EDT
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

After Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons head coach during the 2020 season, he took an opportunity to break down his coaching style and defensive approach.

Quinn said he “wanted to kind of do a 360 on the whole process” in order to better understand what works well and what needed to be tweaked before his next job. That job turned out to be the defensive coordinator position with the Cowboys and Quinn said his reflections led him to the realization that he wasn’t going to do the same things he’s done in the past.

“That included defensive cutups from 2013 to 2020, and that brought me into some of the system changes that I wanted to implement on the next lap around,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “I didn’t want to do just another rinse and repeat. And, so, that was a big piece on what I wanted to do.”

The result is that Quinn plans to use things from what the Cowboys did last season “as well as some new things that I wanted to bring into it.” Getting those things to mesh for a more effective unit will be crucial to the Cowboys’ chances this season.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Dan Quinn didn’t want to “do just another rinse and repeat” with Cowboys defense

  1. What the Cowboys are doing defensively is certainly “different” as far as the draft is concerned. Parsons is a tremendous athlete, but the Cowboys took an enormous risk in spending a #12 pick on a position that has devalued greatly over the years. Worse, they spent the pick on a guy where most of his big plays came on running down ball carriers and spying/rushing the QB.

    Coverage is a far more valuable and desirable trait for a LB in the modern NFL and I’m very skeptical that Parsons is going to be able to keep up in coverage at 245lbs.

    Don’t get me wrong, he’s a talented kid and I expect him to have a long, productive career. But I’m very doubtful that he’s going to be worth the #12 pick in a 1st round loaded with talent at positions with far higher value.

  4. Easy game plan just do everything the opposite of last year, foolproof scheme.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.