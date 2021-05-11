Falcons release Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Tuesday they’ve released kicker Elliott Fry.

Atlanta signed Fry to its practice squad in October and he appeared in one game for the franchise, hitting a field goal and one of his two extra-point attempts. He remained on the practice squad for the rest of the season and signed a futures deal with the Falcons in January.

Fry previously spent time with the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, and Buccaneers.

Younghoe Koo is now the only kicker on Atlanta’s roster. A Pro Bowler in 2020, Koo hit 37 of his 39 field goals and 33 of his 36 extra points last season.