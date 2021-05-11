Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

Getty Images

Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37.

Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death.

After backing up future Heisman Trophy-winner and first-round draft pick Matt Leinart in high school, Brennan was a lightly regarded recruit who bounced around from a junior college to a walk-on at Colorado to another junior college before the passing game guru June Jones recruited him to Hawaii.

At Hawaii, Brennan flourished as a three-year starter who was a Heisman Trophy finalist and remains the all-time record holder for highest career completion percentage in FBS college football.

Washington selected Brennan in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft and he spent two years there, followed by a year with the Raiders and then some time in the United Football League, Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.