James White: It was only right to come back and compete

Getty Images

Running back James White spent a bit of time on the open market before re-signing with the Patriots in March and he called free agency a “really strange” experience in a Tuesday video conference with reporters.

White said that the level of interest from teams would fluctuate from day to day, which meant “a lot of worrying what’s going to be next and where you are going to be at next.” The Patriots maintained a steady level of interest throughout the process and White said his comfort level with the organization was a big factor in his decision to return.

“Very familiar with everybody,” White said, via WEEI.com. “They always put me in position to succeed. And being back around these guys in the locker room, we have a great group of guys who have helped me shape the player and the person who I am today, the coaches and the players. So it was only right to come back and compete. Last year we didn’t do our best so it’s going to be fun to come out here and see how excited everybody is to get back out there and compete.”

White joined the Patriots as a fourth-round pick in 2014 and won three Super Bowls since joining the club. Last year was the first time they missed the playoffs with White on the roster and he’ll try to start another streak with a very different looking cast around him.