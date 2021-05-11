James White’s mother still working to recover from injuries in crash that killed his father

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White found out just hours before a game last season that his father had been killed and his mother critically injured in a car crash. White revealed today that his mother’s road to recovery has been long, but she is getting better.

White told reporters today that his mom, Lisa White, is fighting to make a recovery.

“She’s continuing to do better,” White said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Obviously it’s a long process, and I’m sure there is a lot that runs through her mind that she may not necessarily tell me. But I know she is a fighter, that’s for sure.”

Daniel Chamblin, the man driving the car that hit the Whites, was charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses. There have been no recent updates on the status of Chamblin’s case.