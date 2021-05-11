Jason Licht: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians played a huge role in retaining free agents

Getty Images

After winning Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers became the rare team to re-sign all of its key free agents to pursue a second consecutive title.

General Manager Jason Licht was one of the key figures in making that happen. But during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Licht noted the presence and leadership of head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady were significant factors in keeping the band together for 2021.

“Well the fact that we extended him, [which was] able to give us some relief on the cap, was big,” Licht said. “And the players, what Tom brought to the organization as a leader, is priceless. Having him and Bruce as our head coach and quarterback tandem, both excellent leaders, both very unique people in what they do, the way they do it, obviously played a huge role in these guys wanting to come back and be a part of it again.”

Licht said he didn’t talk much with Brady about the plans for approaching free agency, but the quarterback’s influence was still clear.

“I think we were all pretty much on the same page — Bruce, myself, [Brady] — that we wanted to bring back as many as we could,” Licht said. “I don’t know what conversations he had with our players, to be honest with you. I just knew at the beginning of free agency, I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do my best to get everybody back.’ And that was really the last we talked about it.”

Clearly it was all Licht needed to say. Now, Tampa Bay is as well positioned as any team to win a championship in the upcoming season.