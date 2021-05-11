Jonathan Allen wants to stay in Washington long term

Getty Images

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is playing this season under the fifth-year option, which will pay him $10 million.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.

Allen, though, hopes to remain in Washington long term.

“It’s always been my dream to play my career in one spot,” Allen said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I understand football is tough. It’s a process. But we’re moving in the right direction, from the front office to the players, and I love everything that we’re building here. This is my home. This is where I want to stay.”

Allen, the 17th overall choice in 2017, has made 202 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 45 quarterback hits in his career.

Washington gave up the second fewest yards in the league last season and the fourth fewest points.