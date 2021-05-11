Justin Jefferson is studying other NFL receivers to try to better himself

Getty Images

Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver ever with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. He had more receiving yards than Randy Moss or any Super Bowl-era receiver had as a rookie.

The Vikings star wideout, though, isn’t satisfied.

It’s why he’s been working hard at House of Athlete in Weston, Florida, and why he will show up for organized team activities next week at the team facility.

“There’s a lot of stuff I need to fix,” Jefferson said Tuesday, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “Definitely don’t want to put bad film on tape. Just got to keep improving on my game, trying to be versatile — trying to do some inside and outside [alignments] — just trying to learn from whoever I can. Just been watching some of the best receivers in the league and trying to learn from them and pick up some new moves.”

His offseason film study has included Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Keenan Allen.

“Been watching Davante Adams a lot, he’s one of my favorite receivers,” Jefferson said. “They have some fancy footwork and nice moves they put on their routes. Definitely trying to steal some of their moves and add it on to mine.”

Jefferson already is good, having earned Pro Bowl honors his first season. He wants to be not only better but the best.