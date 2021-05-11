Justin Jefferson plans to attend OTAs

Getty Images

Last month, Vikings players released a statement through the NFLPA saying “many of us” would not attend voluntary in-person workouts during the offseason program.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not among those who will stay away.

Jefferson told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday that he’s planning to be at OTAs — and he’s not the only one.

“Most of the guys on the team are attending,” Jefferson said Tuesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We all thought it was going to be a good idea to get a quick start to really build that connection again.”

The Vikings are just one team whose players released a statement on the offseason program, but their plans could be a harbinger for other groups around the league. Though the Patriots’ players also said “many of us” would skip the offseason program, ESPN reported this week more than 50 players have been showing up at the facility.

Jefferson and those Vikings who show up may be motivated by the club’s 7-9 finish last season to improve in 2021. The NFLPA’s effort to encourage players to stay away during the offseason is apparently not enough to keep them from the team’s facility.