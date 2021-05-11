Kerryon Johnson feels great, “ready to roll” with the Eagles

Getty Images

Kerryon Johnson didn’t see his release from the Lions coming, but it didn’t take long for him to find a new home. The Eagles claimed the running back off waivers last week.

“It was kind of scary,” Johnson told Dave Spadaro of the team website. “It only lasted 24 hours, but it was weird. Kudos to those who have been through it before. I’m ready to roll here.”

Johnson had a knee injury as a rookie, playing only 10 games, and another knee injury in 2019 cut his season to eight games. He played all 16 games last season.

“I feel great,” Johnson said of his health. “Better than I’ve felt in a long time. It’s been a great offseason. I’m excited to be an Eagle.”

Johnson said he will continue to wear a knee brace.