Laurent Duvernay-Tardif thankful for last year in medicine, returning to Chiefs

Getty Images

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif passed on the chance to help the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title last season for the chance to put his medical degree to use in helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a year away from football and a light seemingly at the end of the tunnel in the battle against COVID, Duvernay-Tardif is returning to football grateful for the experiences he had over the last year.

“A year ago, I was trading my football helmet and pads for a hospital gown and a pair of gloves,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote in a post to his instagram account. “This experience changed me in a way that I never thought would be possible. I met extraordinary people that made so many sacrifices and took care of our vulnerable ones with so much passion and dedication. Those nurses, orderlies and doctors made me realize the difference between treating and caring for patients.

“It’s now time for me to transition back into football but there is no doubt that those 10 months working part-time in a long term care facility will help me become a better physician. Thank you all for your sacrifices and your hard work.”

Duvernay-Tardif has a Doctorate in medicine and a Masters Degree in surgery from the McGill University Faculty of Medicine, where he graduated in May 2018. He’s spent the last year working in a long-term care facility in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.