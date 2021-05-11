New Jersey Governor: “Pretty good” chance of full capacity at MetLife Stadium

Getty Images

There were no fans at MetLife Stadium for Giants and Jets games during the 2020 season and they didn’t miss much as the two teams combined to go 8-24 while missing the playoffs.

Both teams hope that their offseason moves will make for better results on the field and signs are pointing toward having a lot more people on hand to watch their 2021 games. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that recent trends regarding COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations point to relaxed protocols that would allow for full capacity come the fall.

“I think the prospects are pretty good,” Murphy said, via NJ.com.

The Giants and Jets will find out who they play each week on Wednesday. Final word on how many fans will be on hand will have to wait a bit longer, but things look promising at the moment.