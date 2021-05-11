Panthers hire Cole Spencer as college scouting director

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has a lot of Carolina connections with head coach Ron Rivera, executive vice president of football for player personnel Marty Hurney and others in the organization, but the hiring flow went the other way on Tuesday.

The Panthers announced that they have hired Cole Spencer as their college scouting director. Spencer began working for the Washington Football Team in 2010 and was named national scout in 2019.

Spencer’s hire is the second significant addition to the front office in the last week. They hired Dan Morgan as their Assistant General Manager over the weekend.

Both men will work under first-year General Manager Scott Fitterer in a revamped personnel department.