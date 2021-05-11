Panthers trying out quarterback Kevin Thomson

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in University of Washington quarterback Kevin Thomson for a tryout look, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Thomson didn’t ultimately play for Washington after transferring to the school last year from Sacramento State. An injury thwarted his chances of playing as Dylan Morris grabbed the starting job and played trough the truncated Pac-12 schedule last season for the Huskies.

Thomson began his college career at UNLV where he red-shirted and transferred after two seasons of not playing. Before transferring to Washington, he spent three years with Sacramento State and was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, finishing tied for third for the Walter Payton Award. He completed 265 of 450 passes for 3,216 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his final season with the Hornets.

Thomson will be trying to find a way to latch onto a roster that already features Sam Darnold, Will Grier, P.J. Walker and Tommy Stevens at the position.