Patriots fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone could miss season due to 2020 torn ACL

Getty Images

The Patriots signed free agent Harvey Langi on Monday to add to a fairly crowded linebacker room, but a 2020 injury to one of the team’s other offseason additions could keep him from vying for playing time.

Fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone tore his ACL during Michigan’s November 21 win over Rutgers. The timing of the injury makes it hard to project when McGrone might be able to resume football work and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that it’s possible he’ll have to wait until 2022 to make his NFL debut.

“We’re not really sure what the expectation of availability is for him, but we’re prepared certainly to not have him available this year,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “There are no false expectations here. He should have a good recovery and be a good player; we’ll just have to see what the timing is on that.”

McGrone had 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 total games for Michigan.