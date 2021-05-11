Rams claim Matt Orzech off waivers

Getty Images

The Rams are up to three long snappers on their roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they made a successful waiver claim on Matt Orzech on Tuesday. Orzech was let go by the Titans on Monday.

Orzech did not play in any games for Tennessee last season. He played all 16 games for the Jaguars during the 2019 season.

Colin Holba and Steve Wirtel were already on the team’s offseason roster at long snapper. Holba snapped in one game for the 49ers last season and has played in 18 other games with the Jaguars, 49ers, and Giants.

The Rams also have two kickers and two punters on their roster at the moment, so there are plenty of people to handle the workload this offseason.