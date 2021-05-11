Report: No Mexico City game in 2021

Getty Images

The NFL is set to announce the 2021 schedule on Wednesday and it is expected to include the return of international games after they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

A return to Mexico City is not expected to be part of that announcement. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference that the league intended to return to both London and Mexico City, but would not move forward with any plans if “at any point in time we don’t think we can execute on it safely.”

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the league has made that determination and will not hold a game in Mexico City this season.

The Falcons announced in April that they are set to be the home team for a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in October. The Jaguars are also expected to have one of their home games in London.