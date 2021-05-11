Silence persists regarding Deshaun Watson situation

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The first month of the Deshaun Watson legal controversy featured numerous social-media posts, written statements, and press conferences. For nearly three weeks, silence has prevailed in the Watson situation.

It’s obvious, given the sharp shift in efforts by the lawyers away from scoring points in the court of public opinion, that the lawyers are trying to work out the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson. All of the claims arise from allegations of misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The longer the silence lingers, the greater the possibility that that cases will eventually be resolved, allowing the Texans to trade Watson to a new team before the start of training camp.

Peter King offered up some rough odds in his latest Football Morning in America column. And it’s clear that he’s been hearing the same things we’ve been hearing: Watch the Eagles.

With the caveat that the trade would happen in 2022, King has Philly and Carolina at 3-1 each, Washington at 5-1, Denver at 6-1, Houston at 8-1, New Orleans at 9-1, Miami at 10-1, Minnesota at 20-1, Pittsburgh at 25-1, and the field at 35-1.

As we see it in light of the ongoing silence, here are the current odds for Watson for 2021: 4-1 Dolphins, 5-1 Eagles, 7-1 Texans (on Commissioner Exempt list and not playing), 8-1 Panthers, 10-1 Washington, 12-1 Broncos, 20-1 field, 50-1 Texans (actually playing).

Even if the litigation is resolved, Watson will surely serve a suspension, under the same reasoning that applied to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2010. But teams will likely make a move if/when the lawsuits are resolved. If they’re resolved before the start of training camp, Watson will become available — and the Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line, in our view.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Silence persists regarding Deshaun Watson situation

  3. No one will trade for a serial sex abuser.

    Some women have already come forward and proclaimed in great detail what this creep was doing and it’s also public record. He’a destroyed lives forever and settling can’t change that, so there is no “watch the Eagles”.

    If he settles, he’a guilty and his career is over. Just a brutal look for the league any way you slice it.

    Those pink ribbons on the field in October will look as phony as Goodell.

  4. The Texans never did and still don’t want to trade Watson, they merely want him to be a quiet and obedient quarterback never to question coaching or personnel decisions ever again, nor to have any kind of leverage. These year old accusations turned into lawsuits are insuring the Texans get what they wanted all along. Watson will remain a Texan until his contract is up.

  6. coreydean says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm
    If DeShaun has to serve a suspension, then so does Robert Kraft.

    3 5

    —————

    You people have serious comprehension issues.

    2 consenting adults is 2 consenting adults. The key word is “consent”.

    You’d have to try half the NBA for crying out loud. There should be an IQ test to post here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.