T.J. Hockenson: I know my ceiling is high

When the Lions drafted tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 overall in 2019, they likely envisioned a dynamic playmaker who could elevate their offense.

But Detroit now has a different regime in place, one Hockenson recently said appears to be moving the franchise in the right direction.

Hockenson should be a significant piece in that process. Last year, he showed signs of developing into one of the game’s premiere tight ends by catching 67 passes for 723 yards with six touchdowns.

Heading into his first campaign with quarterback Jared Goff, Hockenson wants to show what he’s fully capable of.

“I’m preparing myself to be the best player that I can be, and I know my ceiling is high,” Hockenson said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I know I can do what other people in this league do, and just being able to prepare myself for that. And maybe it doesn’t happen and maybe it does, but I’m just preparing to be the best that I can be, the best that Detroit wants me to be — and trust me, there’s not more of a critic about myself than myself.

“That’s another thing is I’m just trying to mute that out and to just do what I can do, and that’s all I can do. … That’s what I’m excited about this year is just being able to work with these new guys, work with these new draft picks, work with Goff and be able to become that and know that I can do that. That’s something I’m excited about and something I think we’re working towards.”

Though the Lions signed Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman in free agency, Hockenson should be one of Goff’s top targets in 2021. Time will tell if Detroit’s new offense will vault him into the upper echelon of players at his position.