T.J. Hockenson: I know my ceiling is high

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 11, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

When the Lions drafted tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 overall in 2019, they likely envisioned a dynamic playmaker who could elevate their offense.

But Detroit now has a different regime in place, one Hockenson recently said appears to be moving the franchise in the right direction.

Hockenson should be a significant piece in that process. Last year, he showed signs of developing into one of the game’s premiere tight ends by catching 67 passes for 723 yards with six touchdowns.

Heading into his first campaign with quarterback Jared Goff, Hockenson wants to show what he’s fully capable of.

“I’m preparing myself to be the best player that I can be, and I know my ceiling is high,” Hockenson said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I know I can do what other people in this league do, and just being able to prepare myself for that. And maybe it doesn’t happen and maybe it does, but I’m just preparing to be the best that I can be, the best that Detroit wants me to be — and trust me, there’s not more of a critic about myself than myself.

“That’s another thing is I’m just trying to mute that out and to just do what I can do, and that’s all I can do. … That’s what I’m excited about this year is just being able to work with these new guys, work with these new draft picks, work with Goff and be able to become that and know that I can do that. That’s something I’m excited about and something I think we’re working towards.”

Though the Lions signed Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman in free agency, Hockenson should be one of Goff’s top targets in 2021. Time will tell if Detroit’s new offense will vault him into the upper echelon of players at his position.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “T.J. Hockenson: I know my ceiling is high

  1. I was not a fan of picking Hockenson 8th overall. But I am a big fan as a player and person. Its unfortunate he was overdrafted and will have a hard time living up to that. At this point im just happy to have him for the rebuild.

  3. He was really good for them last season. However, a lack of other receiving threats in 2021, will make it more difficult for him.0

  4. He’s just another first round TE draft by the Lions that is very underwhelming.

    He’s ceiling is high, sure….Ebron used to run his mouth too.

  5. He’s just another first round TE draft by the Lions that is very underwhelming. His ceiling is high, sure….Ebron used to run his mouth too.

  6. You know, Foster Moreau of the Raiders had somewhat similar numbers in his rookie season, which was cut short by injury, but nobody talks about him as a TE who “should be a significant piece” in any process. LOTS of talent on the Vegas strip being slept on.

  7. Too bad Stafford is gone and now Goff is there. That ceiling isn’t as high as he thinks with the worst QB in the division throwing the ball.

  8. Hockenson played really well last season and it seems like he’s poised to have a good year in the kneecap-biting offense. I do not understand the negativity about him, but I’m not a Lions fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.