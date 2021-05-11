Teddy Bridgewater: Competition makes us better as human beings

May 11, 2021
The Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot if the Packers change course and trade Aaron Rodgers, but the only quarterback they’ve acquired via a trade thus far is Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater came over from Carolina in a pre-draft swap that sent a sixth-round pick to the Panthers. The move takes him away from a depth chart with Sam Darnold and sets him up for a competition with Drew Lock in Denver.

That state of affairs suits him just fine. Bridgewater said he’s “very excited” about the opportunity that’s in front of him with the Broncos.

“Competition makes us all better as human beings,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s website. “In the end, you look back and you realize you form relationships and bonds with different guys through competition. You learn a lot about the guy you’re competing against, the guy you’re competing with. So I’m looking forward to this opportunity, making the best of it and just going out there and taking it one day at a time.”

Bridgewater has spent time in several offenses with several teams, so he should be able to grasp what the Broncos are doing quickly enough to make for a spirited competition in Denver this summer.

14 responses to "Teddy Bridgewater: Competition makes us better as human beings

  1. I disagree completely. Competition in life makes people cynical and selfish. It leads to many cheating and stealing to get ahead in life.

  2. Rodgers would collapse anywhere other than the superb coaching at Green Bay. Bridgwater need not worry.

  3. I’m a Raiders fan, but can’t help but have mad respect for this guy, he almost lost his leg.

  4. Bridgewater is probably the best QB on the Broncos’ roster. I’m not sure how many teams I could say that about, but Teddy is fortunate to be in Denver. John Elway has done a horrible job with the QB position, except for when he brought in a HOFer and let him run the show. It worked once. Why not try again?

  5. Good Luck Teddy, you’re a class act. You’ve beaten a brutal injury, proven you can play, and I am sure will take full advantage of the opportunity.

  6. Wrong, Teddy. When it’s either you or him, competition isn’t for Boy Scouts.

  7. Competition makes the person who wins a better human being. The person who loses isn’t so lucky. It may work harder to hone their skills but that defeat can’t be erased.

  9. The competition between Teddy and Love should be interesting. I’m guessing Teddy will get the nod to start off but will prob get the hook by game 6.

  10. Wondering if its going to be Bridgewater or Lock that gets packaged with the picks to GB? Lock may have more upside but Bridgewater has a high floor.

  12. Amen to nhpats….people who fear competition have likely never accomplished anything great anyway. Besides. Professional athlete who doesn’t want competition?

  14. If anyone knows how to be a better human being, it’s Teddy. If the Broncos trade for Rodgers, they’ll be taking a big step down in the human being category.

