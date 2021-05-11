Teddy Bridgewater: Competition makes us better as human beings

Getty Images

The Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot if the Packers change course and trade Aaron Rodgers, but the only quarterback they’ve acquired via a trade thus far is Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater came over from Carolina in a pre-draft swap that sent a sixth-round pick to the Panthers. The move takes him away from a depth chart with Sam Darnold and sets him up for a competition with Drew Lock in Denver.

That state of affairs suits him just fine. Bridgewater said he’s “very excited” about the opportunity that’s in front of him with the Broncos.

“Competition makes us all better as human beings,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s website. “In the end, you look back and you realize you form relationships and bonds with different guys through competition. You learn a lot about the guy you’re competing against, the guy you’re competing with. So I’m looking forward to this opportunity, making the best of it and just going out there and taking it one day at a time.”

Bridgewater has spent time in several offenses with several teams, so he should be able to grasp what the Broncos are doing quickly enough to make for a spirited competition in Denver this summer.