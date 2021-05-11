Tim Tebow’s arrival could be an issue within the Jaguars building

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) after losing to the New England Patriots 45-10. Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots AFC Division Playoff game. Saturday January 14, 2012 at Gillette Stadium. Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post
A schism could be in the offing.

With the Jaguars reportedly planning to sign quarterback outfielder tight end Tim Tebow, there’s a chance not everyone in the locker room will roll out the red carpet for a guy whose job opportunity seems to be more about hype and revenue than Xs and Os.

Via Jeff Darlington of EPN, “not everybody in the Jaguars building is thrilled” with the looming arrival of coach Urban Meyer’s former Florida protégé.

That’s a point Simms made on PFT Live. How will the other players react to a player who is more sideshow than serious football player? Then, how will Meyer — who has always been the unquestioned emperor of his football team — react to that?

Earlier this year, Meyer made a controversial coaching hire. He quickly parted ways with Chris Doyle after facing strong pressure and scrutiny. Although it’s unlikely that Meyer will suffer a similar external reaction to signing Tebow, Tebow could end up being a tough sell internally.

How Meyer sells it, whether other players buy it, and what Meyer does about it will remain to be seen. At some point, Tebow will have to show that he belongs. If he can’t, but if he then isn’t abruptly cut, Meyer could have a credibility issue in his locker room.

52 responses to “Tim Tebow’s arrival could be an issue within the Jaguars building

  2. I would bet money that Urban Meyer won’t last three years as an NFL coach. When you consider all the NFL coaches and assistants out there whom the Jags could have hired, it says a lot about the organization that they chose Meyer. It says the kind of thing that leads them to take on Tebow too.

  3. It’s an odd distraction to be sure. You’ve got a first-time NFL coach who must have a million things competing for his attention but there’s time to bring in a 33-year-old and try to teach him a new position on the off chance he defies all odds and ends up being really good at it. (Because if he turns out to be any less than really good the entire exercise will have been a total waste of time.)

  4. The coach is trying to establish a culture in that building and most likely this will help do that because I promise you nobody will work harder than Tim. That is what is wrong with to many players now in the NFL, they do not want the off season grind. If and that is a big if he actually makes the team. I doubt very seriously he will make it again next year. At least the foundation will be set for the future and lets get real that is all it is.

  5. Show up earn your spot do not worry about another player, this player placating is very damaging much like the fantasy football rules have changed the game.

  7. I don’t get why there would be an issue. Either Tebow will be good enough and make the team, or not good enough and not make the team.

  9. Urban hasn’t coached a game yet but hiring his unqualified college pet, he is digging his own grave. This move will split the lockerroom. Good luck with that.

  11. It will all work out in OTAs and training camp. If he’s max-effort, giving it all he has, other players will respect that. Then it’s a matter of, if he makes the team, who gets cut in his place? That’s where it will really matter but again if he has a great camp and does all the right things, it will be fine. He’s not gonna be doing photo shoots instead of taking reps at camp lol

  12. Tim Tebow to the Jags and their’s problems in the camp ? Now there’s a surprise !

    I have been saying it since Urban was appointed, but this is the NFL and NOT College Football, someone hasn’t told Mr Meyer though.

    Oh dear, as someone said 3 years max and NOT good for Trevor

  13. Why wouldn’t he be allowed to tryout? College Heisman winner, not a very good NFL QB but he has a playoff win, which is better than about 2/3rds of the QB’s in the league. Not saying he’s better than 2/3rds but he has a playoff win.. He’s not a political pawn and just wants to play, good for him.

  14. patrickmahomesblockedme says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:04 pm
    I don’t get why there would be an issue. Either Tebow will be good enough and make the team, or not good enough and not make the team.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________________

    No. Tebow is making the team. Zero chance Meyer cuts him. Meyer would likely start him at QB if they hadn’t just drafted Lawrence. I said this previously – Meyer would start Tebow at DE over Chase Young if he was given the chance.

  15. NFL players should worry about doing their job and keeping their own roster spots rather than worrying about if/why the team signs another player. This isn’t high school.

  16. This is more of a publicity stunt than anything. I guess the Jaguars would rather have a circus than a competitive football team. I feel bad for Trevor Lawrence that has to put up with these shenanigans.

  17. patrickmahomesblockedme says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:04 pm
    I don’t get why there would be an issue. Either Tebow will be good enough and make the team, or not good enough and not make the team.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————-
    Or is PFT insinuating that the Jags tight-ends have the same mental fragility/ego as Aaron Rogers?

  18. 33 yr old an who last played football in 2012, then tried to play mlb after working for ESPN. Now he gets to be an nfl tight end. I totally get it. 😶

  19. This isn’t about culture or what Tebow brings as a leader, you have coaches for that. This is about bringing a circus to your camp for absolutely no need. The Jags will be getting plenty of hype for a talented football player. The locker room should be earned and that is how every player in there feels. If they don’t think their management feels the same way your players won’t want to be around for very long.

  20. There wont be an issue. If Tebow was an entitled punk that didn’t know how to put in work, then there would be. But the fact is he is quite the opposite– Meyer knows his work ethic is real and real plays… Always.

  21. All I can say is I never understood why Tebow was not put in the TE position or a modified flanker or scatback position to begin with. His passing ability was atrocious. But boy could he move and juke. I remember being at the Coliseum in Oakland 10 years ago and watching Tebow do his magic and fake out the Raiders defense. He was a one man show. He couldn’t throw the ball, but he could run with it. So many of these running QB’s should really be a scatback or flanker.

  22. Meyer signing Tim “Evangelical” Tebow is the first sign that the new coach is not fully committed to winning. Signing your friends to contracts so they can irk people with their religious zealotry is not smart.

  23. I’m sure he’ll have to earn a spot on the roster so what’s the issue? If it was Kaepernick the story would have a different spin.

  24. “I don’t get why there would be an issue.”

    The guy has been out of football for 9 years and will likely be signed in order to sell jerseys and because he’s a personal friend of Urban Meyer. Literally hundreds of undrafted prospects, FAs and journeymen are being passed over for a walking hype exercise.

  25. Here’s my take: Tebow was one of the most dynamic athletes college football had ever seen. He has a great build and athleticism to play TE in the NFL. So what if he’s good? I don’t see any reason NOT to give the kid a shot to play at the position he ALWAYS should have been playing in the NFL. I don’t think he’ll have much problem with speed, route running or catching. If he can get some blocking down, he could actually be good.

  28. I don’t understand why Florio believes the players should be running the teams. And the league, for that matter.

  29. Are we pretending coaches don’t give former players tryouts as a courtesy all the time?

  30. God forbid a high character guy in the locker room!!! What a travesty ~ somebody who will kneel in the end zone rather than during the National Anthem! He’s 6′-3″, 250 ish lbs. and runs a 4.7-4.8 40… if he makes it, great. If not you won’t see him in September.

  31. I would bet good money that if Tebow makes the team that by week 4 any time the team in inside the 20 yard line they have a package with Tebow under center.

  32. I have two sentiments on this.

    On one side, I can definitely see why guys may have a chip on their shoulder about him being there. There are TEs that have played in college and pro that maybe deserve a shot over him – and that would be frustrating no matter what job you have. Someone with no experience at a position just gets a shot because of his name.

    On the other side, I am big on focus on your job, if you are better you will win out.
    Tebow works hard, and I actually like him – made being a Broncos fan being fun in 2011 when I thought season was shot. Will be interesting to see how this plays out – he’s a great athlete with not too much wear on his body.

  33. Coaches coach and assemble the team. Players play and get paid millions. Period.

  35. Bad move by Meyer. A first year coach bringing in a media sideshow and appearing to play favorites right out of the gate will make building a program exponentially more difficult. I give Meyer 2 seasons at most unless he shows big progress immediately.

  36. Does Tebow deserve a roster spot in the NFL at this point in his life? I don’t know, not for me to decide. From a football standpoint, signing him makes every bit of sense that signing undrafted basketball players to try out at TE. If he makes the 53 ahead of better players/prospects, then guys in the locker room will take issue. For now, he’s an interesting prospect someone’s willing to take a shot on.

  37. So kneeling on the sidelines is a bad thing but kneeling on the field to praise your personal religious beliefs is ok? I sniff big double standards here.

  38. I don’t understand the signing. I get the whole culture piece, but it certainly could backfire. He is 33 and never played the position. He refused to move positions prior, but now will…at 33…out of football for almost a decade?

  39. 3yardsndust says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Meyer signing Tim “Evangelical” Tebow is the first sign that the new coach is not fully committed to winning. Signing your friends to contracts so they can irk people with their religious zealotry is not smart.

    —-

    Wow, intolerant much?

  40. Had a heart attack in college. I sincerely wish him the best of health in the pros. Lordie.

  41. This is the NFL’s last best chance to win back all the fans it lost when it crapped on Tebow, the national anthem and the American Flag as part of Cultural Marxism from the Frankfurt School.

  42. Record in final starting season as NFL starting QB: Tebow 8-5, Kaepernick 1-10

  43. Signing Tebow is proof that it doesn’t matter what you know it’s who you know.

  44. With this signing the Jacksonville Jaguars has put the entire league on notice they are not serious about winning football games. Ideally, you want your owner to figure it out before the locker room does.

  45. This is great for football fans if he makes the team. Love Tebow but I can see why others in the locker room would be jealous. He’s been dealoing with that his whole career.

  46. One of Urban Meyer’s earliest hirings was Trent Baalke. That was the first clue…

  47. springfield says:
    Why wouldn’t he be allowed to tryout?
    ——————-
    How about because there are undrafted college TEs who are more qualified than a 33 year old who hasn’t played football in 9 years and has never played TE?

  48. I suppose signing Tebow may bring a “circus” type atmosphere to the Jags, but at least it’s some attention for what is without a doubt the NFL’s most irrelevant franchise.

  49. nothingbuttruth says:
    May 11, 2021 at 12:13 pm
    This is more of a publicity stunt than anything. I guess the Jaguars would rather have a circus than a competitive football team. I feel bad for Trevor Lawrence that has to put up with these shenanigans.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Publicity stunt? Maybe. It’s not like you have to bring much to the field to beat out the Jags current stable of TEs.

  50. I used to work at a law firm where we took in a politically incorrect client and a few staff members complained. The bosses call a meeting in the conference room, and said “I understand if anyone resigns over it and will happily write an excellent letter of recommendation for you.” No one said a word about it after that.

  51. The Jags are asking the league, if “$” is a valid number for a tight end to wear.

  52. I wouldn’t sign him, but I don’t see how this is going to start a player revolt. He’s one of 90 guys on a roster where almost half will have to be released before the start of the season anyway. If you’re an active player and you’re worried about the 90th guy on the team, you’re not making it anyway.

