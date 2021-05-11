Titans agree to terms with Quenton Meeks

Getty Images

The Titans have added some depth in the secondary, agreeing to terms with defensive back Quenton Meeks on Tuesday.

Meeks played with the Chargers and Jaguars last season, recording all of his snaps on special teams. He appeared in a pair of games with Los Angeles and four with Jacksonville.

The defensive back entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2018 with Jacksonville. He played eight games for the club as a rookie, recording a pair of passes defensed in limited defensive reps.

After the Jaguars cut him in Aug. 2019, he signed with the Chargers’ practice squad and remained with L.A. until late November of last year.