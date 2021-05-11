Victor Dimukeje reminds Cardinals of Markus Golden

Getty Images

The Cardinals made linebacker Markus Golden a second-round choice — No. 58 overall — in 2015. He has made 119 tackles, 22 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 55 games with the Cardinals, while also playing 23 games with the Giants.

Arizona used a sixth-round choice on Duke linebacker Victor Dimukeje because he reminded them of Golden.

Golden didn’t know anything about Dimukeje until he heard General Manager Steve Keim compare Dimukeje to Golden.

“I watched a little film,” Golden told Darren Urban of the team website. “You can tell he’s got a high motor and if Steve is comparing you to me, I know you’re working hard. If you’ve got that, I know for sure you’ve got a shot. You’ll put the work in.”

Dimukeje knows who Golden is, having watched him with the Giants. Golden had 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2016 and 10 with the Giants in 2019.

Golden plans to help Dimukeje become an even better version of himself.

“From Day One, when me and Victor get together, I’m going to help him out with whatever he needs,” Golden said. “I’ll give him everything I’ve got, all the tools for him to be successful. When I was a young guy in the league, I had guys like Calais Campbell, Frostee Rucker, Lorenzo Alexander, I could keep going. I had those great guys to help me out, so that’s my job. That’s my responsibility.

“Steve Keim, I trust him more than anything, so if he says a guy reminds him of me, I take that even more serious. When Victor gets here, I’m going to be here for him.”