Week One schedule to be announced Wednesday morning

Getty Images

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. For the first time since 1993 (the one year of two byes), the season will have 18 weeks.

The schedule for the first week will be released early.

Via multiple reports and accounts, the various network partners will release their Week One schedules tomorrow morning. For NBC, that means two key games for the opening week: The Thursday night opener on September 9, and the Sunday night game for the first week of the season, on September 12.

Peter King recently guessed in his Football Morning in America column that the opening game will be either the Bills or the Cowboys at the Buccaneers. Regardless of the opponent, the Bucs will host the opening game.

This year, for the first time since 2006, there won’t be a Monday night doubleheader. That means 14 games will be played on the opening Sunday, with 13 of them being played in the 1:00 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET windows.