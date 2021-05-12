2021 NFL schedule: 10 teams get five primetime games each

Getty Images

Ten teams each received five primetime games.

The Packers, Saints, Cowboys, Seahawks, Steelers, Ravens, Rams, 49ers, Chiefs and Bucs are scheduled for five night games each.

The Saints and Cowboys also have Thanksgiving Day games, and the Packers a Christmas Day game.

The Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Colts and Bills each are scheduled for four primetime games.

The Giants, Patriots, Chargers, Titans, Browns, Cardinals and the Washington Football Team got three primetime games.

The Eagles and Dolphins both received two primetime games.

The Jets, Lions, Jaguars, Bengals, Texans, Panthers, Broncos and Falcons got one night game each.