2021 Thursday Night Football Schedule: Rams, Seahawks set for early matchup

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will begin the 2021 the season on Thursday, Sept. 9.

But Thursday Night Football will technically begin the next week with a divisional contest between the Giants and Washington on NFL Network.

After Carolina visits Houston in Week Three, the Week Four matchup will feature the league’s last two No. 1 overall picks with the Jaguars and Bengals. Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer, and possibly Tim Tebow will travel to face Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

In Week 5, TNF will transition to FOX for a game between the Rams and Seahawks. That will be the teams’ second Week Five TNF appearance in three years, with L.A. again traveling to the Pacific Northwest.

Other key matchups include the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers facing the Eagles in Week Six, Baltimore traveling to Miami in Week 10, Dallas facing New Orleans in Week 13, and Kansas City traveling to L.A. to face the Chargers.

Buffalo and New Orleans will square off on Thanksgiving in Week 12 in a contest televised on NBC.

The 49ers and Titans will end the Thursday Night Football slate in Week 16 with a game televised on NFL Network.

Here is the full schedule of TNF games this season:

Week 1 — Cowboys at Buccaneers (NBC)

Week 2 — Giants at Washington (NFL Network)

Week 3 — Panthers at Texans (NFL Network)

Week 4 — Jaguars at Bengals (NFL Network)

Week 5 — Rams at Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 6 — Buccaneers at Eagles (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 7 — Broncos at Browns (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 8 — Packers at Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 9 — Jets at Colts (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 10 — Ravens at Dolphins (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 11 — Patriots at Falcons (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 12 — Bills at Saints (NBC)

Week 13 — Cowboys at Saints (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 14 — Steelers at Vikings (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 15 — Chiefs at Chargers (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 16 — 49ers at Titans (NFL Network)