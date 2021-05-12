Aaron Rodgers is following the TB12 Method

Getty Images

Tom Brady has turned his workout and nutrition regimen into an enterprise known as The TB12 Method. Aaron Rodgers isn’t only a Tom Brady opponent, but he’s also a customer.

Albert Breer of SI.com said on The Rich Eisen Show that Rodgers purchased Brady’s book and started following some of the practices Brady recommends in an effort to have a late-career run as successful as Brady’s has been.

“He actually bought Tom Brady’s book, The TB12 Method, and adopted some of the principles there,” Breer said of Rodgers.

Brady is 43 years old, and Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht recently said Brady could play until he’s 50. The 37-year-old Rodgers is a relative spring chicken. With the right training and a little luck, Rodgers could play several more years, in Green Bay or elsewhere.