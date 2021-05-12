Asante Samuel Jr. agrees to terms with Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers have taken care of one piece of business before the start of rookie minicamp this weekend.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has agreed to terms on his rookie four-year deal with Los Angeles, per his agent David Canter.

Samuel was the 47th overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft, which should put his contract just over $7 million for four years. He is the second 2021 second-round pick to agree to a deal, as the Colts signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to his rookie contract last week.

Los Angeles has eight more picks to sign from its 2021 draft class, including 13th overall pick Rashawn Slater.