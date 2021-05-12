Bills sign second-rounder Carlos Basham

Getty Images

The Bills went after edge rushers with their first two picks in this year’s draft and they signed one of them on Wednesday.

Second-round pick Carlos Basham posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram. As is the case for all players drafted after the first round, Basham signed a four-year deal.

Basham was a three-year starter at Wake Forest and picked up 19.5 sacks over those years. He also had 149 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Bills picked Gregory Rousseau in the first round and the hope with the Bills is that the two players will create problems for opposing quarterbacks for years to come.