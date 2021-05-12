Broncos agree to terms with Seth Williams

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to a four-year deal with sixth-round receiver Seth Williams, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

That follows agreements with seventh-round cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and fifth-round safety Caden Sterns earlier in the day. Seven draft picks remain unsigned.

Williams caught 106 passes for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Auburn.

He left the Tigers ranked seventh in school history in career receptions (132), fourth in career receiving yards (2,124) and third in career receiving touchdowns (17).

He is the only receiver the Broncos drafted despite Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick both entering the final year of their contracts.