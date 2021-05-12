Broncos agree to terms with seventh-rounder Kary Vincent Jr.

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to terms with seventh-round Kary Vincent Jr., Mike Klis of 9News.

He becomes the second of 10 draft choices to sign, joining fifth-round safety Caden Stearns.

The team made the LSU cornerback the 237th overall choice.

Bryce Callahan is the Broncos’ nickel corner, but he played only 10 games last season and is entering the final year of his contract. The team also has Essang Bassey, who made the roster as an undrafted free agent last year and played 10 games with three starts.

Vincent opted out of the 2020 season.

In 2019, he made 36 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight pass breakups.