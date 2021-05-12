Buccaneers schedule: Champs get five primetime games

Getty Images

America’s Team and Tommy’s Team have the same number of primetime games.

The Buccaneers, defending NFL champions, land under the lights five times in 2021, the same number as the Cowboys.

The Bucs open with the Cowboys on a Thursday night. In Week Four, the Bucs visit the Patriots on Sunday night.

In Week Six, the Bucs visit the Eagles on Thursday night. In Week 11, the Giants come to town for a Monday night game.

Finally, the Bucs have a Sunday night home game against the Saints in Week 15.

Flexing can change the total, obviously. The fact that the Bucs and the ‘Boys have the same number of primetime games shows that, despite the recent success of one and failure of the other, both brands are strong.