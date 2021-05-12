Cardinals give Jordan Hicks permission to seek trade

Getty Images

The Cardinals drafted Zaven Collins in the first round of the NFL Draft last month and that move is having an impact on one of the team’s veteran defenders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has given linebacker Jordan Hicks permission to speak to other teams about a trade that would move him off the Arizona roster. Hicks agreed to a pay cut earlier this year, but a move before June 1 would offer no cap savings for the Cardinals while a post-June 1 trade would free up over $2.9 million in cap space.

Hicks has started every game for the Cardinals since signing with the team before the 2019 season. He had 268 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in those games.

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said after the first round that the team’s plan is for Collins and 2020 first-rounder Isaiah Simmons to be their starting inside linebackers.