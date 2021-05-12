Charles Leno signing with Washington

Getty Images

Left tackle Charles Leno visited the Washington Football Team earlier this week and he’s decided to join them for the 2021 season.

Leno’s agent Ron Slavin announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the 2020 NFC East champs. The deal is worth $5 million.

Leno was released by the Bears after they selected Teven Jenkins in the second round of the draft last month. He had started every game of the last five seasons and 94 games in total since he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

Washington also picked a tackle in the second round, but the Leno signing suggests Samuel Cosmi’s NFL career won’t be starting with him at left tackle.