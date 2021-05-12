Dolphins put in waiver claim on new Eagle Kerryon Johnson

Getty Images

Running back Kerryon Johnson is in the NFC East as a member of the Eagles, but he would have wound up in the AFC East if they passed on making a waiver claim.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins also put in a claim after Johnson was cut by the Lions. The Eagles had waiver priority due to a worse record during the 2020 season.

The Dolphins signed Malcolm Brown as a free agent and drafted Gerrid Doaks in the seventh round of this year’s draft. They also have Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, and Jordan Scarlett on their backfield depth chart.

Given their interest in Johnson, it would not be a surprise if that group expands at some point in the coming months.