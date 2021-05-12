Kerryon Johnson looking forward to competing with Eagles’ other running backs

Getty Images

When the Eagles claimed running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers, they were adding him to a crowded running back room that already featured Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and Jason Huntley, as well as fifth-round rookie Kenneth Gainwell. Johnson welcomes being part of that crowd.

Johnson said he sees a running back room with proven veterans and young, hungry guys, and he is glad to compete with them.

“My expectation is to compete,” Johnson said. “I don’t think having a crowded room full of talented guys is ever an issue. All it’s going to do is make every single one of us perform at our best. It’s going to give us the best product in the end on the field.”

As a second-round pick, Johnson didn’t have to compete to make a roster during his three years in Detroit. But the new regime in Detroit decided to move on from him, and now Johnson hopes the competition makes him better, and that he makes the Eagles better.