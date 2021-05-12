Browns at Steelers closes out ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2021 schedule

The NFL announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday night.
The includes 17 games on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It does not feature a doubleheader on the first Monday night of the season.
ESPN also will air a Week 18 Saturday doubleheader. Those games, which will kickoff at 4:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET, also will air on ABC with the matchups determined closer to Week 18 to ensure playoff implications.
All ESPN Monday Night Football games kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here’s the full Monday Night Football schedule.
Week 1: Ravens at Raiders
Week 2: Lions at Packers
Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys
Week 4: Raiders at Chargers
Week 5: Colts at Ravens
Week 6: Bills at Titans
Week 7: Saints at Seahawks
Week 8: Giants at Chiefs
Week 9: Bears at Steelers
Week 10: Rams at 49ers
Week 11: Giants at Buccaneers
Week 12: Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Week 13: Patriots at Bills
Week 14: Rams at Cardinals
Week 15: Vikings at Bears
Week 16: Dolphins at Saints
Week 17: Browns at Steelers