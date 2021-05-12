Browns at Steelers closes out ESPN’s Monday Night Football 2021 schedule

Getty Images

The NFL announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday night.

The includes 17 games on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It does not feature a doubleheader on the first Monday night of the season.

ESPN also will air a Week 18 Saturday doubleheader. Those games, which will kickoff at 4:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET, also will air on ABC with the matchups determined closer to Week 18 to ensure playoff implications.

All ESPN Monday Night Football games kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full Monday Night Football schedule.

Week 1: Ravens at Raiders

Week 2: Lions at Packers

Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 4: Raiders at Chargers

Week 5: Colts at Ravens

Week 6: Bills at Titans

Week 7: Saints at Seahawks

Week 8: Giants at Chiefs

Week 9: Bears at Steelers

Week 10: Rams at 49ers

Week 11: Giants at Buccaneers

Week 12: Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Week 13: Patriots at Bills

Week 14: Rams at Cardinals

Week 15: Vikings at Bears

Week 16: Dolphins at Saints

Week 17: Browns at Steelers