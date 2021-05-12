NFL returns to London with Falcons-Jets, Jaguars-Dolphins in 2021

Getty Images

The NFL’s international series is officially back with a pair of October games.

The Falcons will host the Jets in Week Five and the Jaguars will host the Dolphins in Week Six.

Both games will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Jets-Falcons matchup on Oct. 10 will air on NFL Network. Miami vs. Jacksonville on Oct. 17 will air on CBS.

The Falcons announced in April that they would host a game in London. Atlanta has two preseason home games and seven regular-season games scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. The Falcons previously took on the Lions in London in 2014, also serving as the home team for that matchup. The Jets previously played in London in 2015, defeating the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

With the exception of 2020, the Jaguars have played a home game in London each year since 2013 — last winning a game over the Ravens in Sept. 2017. This will be the Dolphins’ fourth time playing in London, last going across the pond in 2017.

The NFL announced only these two international games on Wednesday. Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reported Tuesday that the NFL made the determination not to hold a game in Mexico City in 2021.