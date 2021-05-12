NFL should make schedule release a full-day event

Getty Images

The NFL decided to let its network partners announce the Week One games in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour on Wednesday. The rest of the games will be officially announced on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s an idea. What if the league announces pieces of the schedule throughout the course of the day?

Not leaks. Instead, make a stream of official announcements. Announce one week every hour. Dominate the day. Keep fans captivated all day long. Generate return traffic to all digital properties. (No complaints here.)

That’s far better than dumping 16 games in the morning and 256 games 12 hours later. And it’s the next logical step after this year’s decision to announce the Week One games to begin schedule-release day.