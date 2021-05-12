NFL should make schedule release a full-day event

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 29 Redskins at Cowboys
The NFL decided to let its network partners announce the Week One games in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour on Wednesday. The rest of the games will be officially announced on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s an idea. What if the league announces pieces of the schedule throughout the course of the day?

Not leaks. Instead, make a stream of official announcements. Announce one week every hour. Dominate the day. Keep fans captivated all day long. Generate return traffic to all digital properties. (No complaints here.)

That’s far better than dumping 16 games in the morning and 256 games 12 hours later. And it’s the next logical step after this year’s decision to announce the Week One games to begin schedule-release day.

12 responses to “NFL should make schedule release a full-day event

  1. How about they just post the whole damn thing online as soon as it’s finished and quit trying to manufacture drama where there is none.

  2. Thats actually a pretty good idea. It would make for an entire day of news breaks.

  russrpm says:

    How about they just post the whole damn thing online as soon as it’s finished and quit trying to manufacture drama where there is none.
    Where is the fun in that?

  4. Is the schedule release truly “captivating”? I just don’t get it. We already know every team’s matchups and where they’ll play except for a few. It’s simply the “when” which while mildly interesting, it’s already overblown.

  5. No, no they should not. Every game is not worth a BREAKING NEWS piece. Post the entire 17-week schedule and move on.

  7. Basically, with all the leaks throughout the day, this is what it’s already become.
    I know more than half the Packer’s schedule already.
    The rest will be filled in during the next few hours.

  8. Does anyone even care enough about the schedule release to make it an actual “event”? This is the lamest “event” of the entire offseason.

  9. Probably make money but like the draft I will check it online after the info I want has come out.

  10. Every teams opponents are fixed after the regular season ends. The slots that they put these games into doesn’t generate the excitement for me that it seems to for others. Kickoff special is interesting. After that, the strength of the games changes throughout the season. Thank goodness for the flex.

  12. No. They should not. This is already silly. I don’t know that anyone outside of football reporters are “captivated” by this.

