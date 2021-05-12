Packers signing Blake Bortles

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Packers to go from being interested in quarterback Blake Bortles to signing him to their roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bortles is signing a deal with the team on Wednesday.

The move ensures there will be a second quarterback for the Packers to put on the field with Jordan Love during offseason workouts. As of now, Aaron Rodgers is not expected to take part in the team’s offseason program and may not be with the team at all depending on how things play out in the coming days and weeks.

Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert are also expected to try out for the team at this week’s rookie minicamp.

Bortles played for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville before moving on to stints with the Rams and Broncos. He last played in a game for the Rams during the 2019 season.